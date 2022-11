By Jennifer Curran Question of the Week: What is your favorite scary movie? November 3, 2022



Leah Bartlett, Thompson Falls - “Hocus Pocus.” Elora Moore, Thompson Falls - “Disney Zombies.” Lauren Hudson, Thompson Falls - “The Shining.” Gabby Taylor, Thompson Falls - “The Spiderwick Chronicles.” Libby Franck, Thompson Falls - “Hotel Transylvania.” Lexi Franck, Thom...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.