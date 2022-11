Flying S Title & Escrow in Thompson Falls, formerly First American Title Company, recently changed its name, though the ownership of the company remains the same. The Thompson Falls office is staffed by Krissy Fisher (left) and Roberta Kinser.

A local title company is operating under a new name. Title Financial Corporation (TFC) has announced that its subsidiaries, including First American Title Company in Thompson Falls, are now Flying S Title & Escrow (FSTE).

As an independent agent for 40 years, their First American Title Com...