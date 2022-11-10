ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Annie Wooden 

Hawks repeat as champions

Team earns second straight divional title, headed to state for third year in a row

 
November 10, 2022

Annie Wooden

Blue Hawk senior Natalie Roberts tips the ball over the next against Bigfork during divisional action.

The Thompson Falls volleyball team is headed to the state tournament for the third year in a row. The Blue Hawks repeated as divisional champions last weekend, but it wasn't easy getting to the top of the podium. The Hawks had to fight back and beat conference rival Bigfork twice to take the top...



