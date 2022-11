ON THE HOT SEAT – Ron Robinson, chairman of the Plains Police Commission, asks Officer Jared Hutchings, far right, about working on fair weekend. The police commission included Dennis Evans, left, and Tracy Scott. On the left are Chief of Police Brian Josephson and Richard Gebhardt, the town attorney.

A Plains police officer was put on a 10-day suspension without pay, but was back on the job as of Saturday. Jared Hutchings is pleased to be back on the job, but his battle with the town is not over. He's not only wanting to recoup his lost pay, but he'd like his name and record cleared.

Hutc...