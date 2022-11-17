Edith Adell Loder, age 93, was born April 22, 1929, to Albert Bates and Florence Bates in Rapid City, South Dakota. Edith and her family moved to Plains, Montana, where she graduated from Plains High School in 1948. She later met Robert S.Loder and married on September 5, 1950.

Edith and Robert ranched on Lynch Creek north of Plains and raised their three children, Adell, Robert (Jack) and Edwin. They moved to Ronan in 1969 and built and ran a trailer court until 1976. After that, Edith and Robert bought the Belknap Store west of Thompson Falls and operated the store until the passing of Robert in 1984.

Edith then moved back to Plains to be closer to family and friends. She was a good wife, mother and grandmother and friend to many.

Edith was always baking good treats to share with everyone. Growing up during the depression, she learned how to make groceries stretch in her family. She would share her tips on baking her unsurpassable dinner rolls that everyone loved and the cookies she would bake for any occasion. She would attend church at Plains Lutheran Church and was active with the Plains Senior Citizens. A few of Edith's hobbies were crochet, embroidery, knitting, doing puzzles, writing letters, and reading.

Edith passed away at Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Long Term Care in Plains, Montana, on November 4, 2022.

She was preceded in death by husband Robert Loder, sisters Helen Stephens and Etta Thumler, and brothers Delbert Boyer and Bob Boyer.

Edith is survived by her children, Adell Wright (Dave) of Aztec, New Mexico, Jack Loder (Kris) of Plains, Ed Loder (Paula) of Ronan; grandchildren Susanna Steele (Darren), Mike Wright (Mary Beth), Erica Buchholz (Cort), Greg Loder (Amy) and Becky Fraser (Jason); great-grandchildren Cody Baxter, Dylan Steele (Brooke), Robert Wright, Joshua Specht, Barret, Hays, Pierce, Margot, and Rhodes Loder, Lincoln and Immy Buchholz, and Jackson Fraser; and great-great-grandchild Marshal Steele; as well as many nieces and nephews and cousins.

Services will be planned at a later date.