Grange gets its first flagpole

Carolyn Nesbitt shares the Red Skelton tribute to the Pledge of Allegiance during the flagpole dedication at Whitepine Grange.

After more than 60 years, Whitepine Grange has its own flagpole.

The 32-foot flagpole was dedicated November 11 with a ceremony featuring VFW representatives, members of the Grange and surrounding Whitepine community, and a children's choir from Trout Creek School. Despite freezing temperatures, the event gathered about 30 admirers at the Grange for the short ceremony. Carolyn Nesbitt, Whitepine Grange vice-president, addressed the audience and shared Red Skelton's interpretation of the Pledge of Allegiance. The Trout Creek School choir sang the National Anthem and presented veterans with hand-made cards of appreciation.

"The Grange has been an icon of the Whitepine area for many decades. We figured it deserved to have a good flagpole after all these years," remarked Jan Manning, Whitepine Grange president. "We want to thank the volunteers who made it, and also thank First Security Bank of Thompson Falls for funding it."

The larch flagpole began as a tree harvested by Don Manning who, with help from Tim Greene and Monte Nesbitt, all from Trout Creek, designed and installed the post and finished the pole. Manning added a solar light to the top, allowing the all-weather flag to be flown day and night.

Whitepine Grange's building was constructed in 1961 and has since undergone major refurbishment led by community members. Grange membership has re-blossomed, and the building hosts activities nearly every day of the week, including dog training classes, line dancing, children's tumbling, sewing retreats, and regular Grange meetings.