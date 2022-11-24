TRACS readies for silent auction

Thompson River Animal Care Shelter (TRACS) is once again holding a silent auction to raise money this holiday season.

Beginning November 28, the silent auction will open at the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls with items on display noon-8 p.m. through December 1 and noon-4 p.m. on December 2. The auction will then be set up December 3 at Thompson Falls High School during the annual Christmas Bazaar. Finally, auction items will be moved to Plains Public Library December 5-8 and December 12-15, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. each day.

TRACS expects to have 40-45 items to bid on, including the “Meow and Bow Wow” quilt donated by Flatiron Quilting Guild. Other auction items include jewelry, photography, pottery, children’s packages and more. Anyone who places a bid on any item during the times above will be entered into a raffle. Winners of the raffle will be drawn December 2, 3, 8 and 15. The prize for each drawing is a gift certificate for two pounds of medium shrimp provided by AquaPrawnics of Noxon.

All proceeds from the silent auction will go to the care of the shelter animals. TRACS provides a caring, temporary home for over 1,000 dogs and cats each year. Some of their expenses include vaccinations, microchips, spay/neuter, vet visits and other medical care, prescription medications, staﬃng, transportation, building maintenance, laundry, food, blankets, oﬃce and record keeping.

Karen Olson, the silent auction coordinator, is hoping that by displaying the auction items in both Thompson Falls and Plains, more people will turn out to place bids. Bids can also be placed by emailing Olson at [email protected] Items can be viewed on the website tracsholidaysilentauction.wordpress.com beginning November 28, but bids cannot be accepted on the website.