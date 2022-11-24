ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Linda Ann Keister

 
November 24, 2022

Linda Ann Keister, 80 of Trout Creek, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on November 2, 2022.

Linda was born in Chinook, Montana, on November 26, 1941, to Melvin and Jean Bosch. She was the second of six children. She attended many schools as her family moved around Montana, following her father's work in construction.

She married Arthur Keister on December 27, 1959, in Whitepine, Montana, at his parents' home. They made their home in Trout Creek and raised three children, Patricia, Ronald and Yvonne.

Linda was a homemaker and bookkeeper for Arthur's business. She enjoyed many hobbies, beading, sewing, doll collecting and gardening. She would sell many handmade items at the Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek. She was a member of the Whitepine Homemakers and enjoyed many trips with the club. She was proud to serve as an election judge for 34 years in Sanders County.

She is survived by her husband Arthur; daughter Patricia (Jeff) Johnson; son Ronald Keister; and daughter Yvonne (Scott) Fratzke; sisters Rita Handford, Janis (Charlie) Gardner, Karen (Gene) Jopling; brother Bernard (Brenda) Bosch; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, a brother, and two nephews.

A celebration of life is planned for the spring of 2023. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula.

 
