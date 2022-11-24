Marilyn Jill Logan was born April 27, 1939, in Fargo, North Dakota to Warren and Arloween Gerrells. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 9, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. She was the third child of six children.

Jill moved to Spokane where she met the love of her life, Neil Logan. They were married September 6, 1960, and were together for 62 years. From Spokane, in 1962, they moved to Noxon, Montana for Neil's job with the Washington Water Power Company. They lived there for 19 years. Jill and Neil had a daughter, Kathleen, in 1961 and a son, Jeffrey, in 1962. Jill lovingly and proudly supported her children in all of their school and community activities. The Logans enjoyed vacationing in Bigfork, Montana where they attended plays at the local playhouse. Jill and Neil moved back to Spokane in 1981. (The kids were in college at MSU in Bozeman.)

Jill enjoyed trips to the Washington and Oregon Coasts, Victoria, British Columbia, Leavenworth, Washington, and Hawaii. She also enjoyed reading, attending theater productions, watching figure skating, art/craft/antique shows, Gonzaga basketball, dining out, and a nice glass of Riesling. She loved her dog Otis who was with them for many years. Most of all, Jill loved spending time with her family and friends.

She attended Moorhead High school (1954-56) and West Fargo High School (1956-57) where she was a cheerleader. She attended business school and worked for the Board of Education in Fargo, North Dakota as a secretary and an assistant bookkeeper. She then worked for Mr. Anderson, director of elementary education. When she moved to Spokane, she worked for the law firm Morrison, Lake, Cael, and Huppin and then for Lake and Cael as a secretary and assistant bookkeeper.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Joan Nordhougen, and her sister Sandra Parker.

She is survived by her husband Neil, her son Jeffrey Logan (Lesley), daughter Kathleen Doohan (Tom), granddaughter Cassidy Doohan, brothers Guy Gerrells and John Gerrells, and sister Nancy Kennison.

A memorial service will be held on December 3rd at 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Fairmount Memorial Park Cemetery, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane. Thanks to Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral for assisting with her final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jill's name to Spokane Public Library Foundation ([email protected]), The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) (northwestmuseum.org), or a charity of your choice.