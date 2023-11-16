Barry Owen Lyght of Thompson Falls was born August 12, 1992, in Ronan Hospital to Trent and Patti Lyght. He was their first child; they later had a second son, Ryan Ethan. Barry passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, in a one-car rollover in the Billings area.

Anyone that knew Barry knew his first love after his family was fishing, fishing, fishing, and then hunting, camping and trapping. He was a real "outdoorsman". He was a very happy man and had lots of friends.

Barry went to school K-12 in Thompson Falls. When approached about sports Barry said, "Make fishing a sport and I will be first in line". He graduated in 2010. Barry went to the Trapper Creek Job Corp to become a welder. He worked as a welder for five years and then moved on to road construction with Riverside and then SK Construction Company. Barry enjoyed the crew he worked with and liked that he had all winter off so he could fish, hunt and trap of course. Because of his job he was able to spend time all over the state doing what he loved.

Barry was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Carl and Sue Vulgamore; and his Aunt Trina Vulgamore-Zak.

Barry is survived by his parents, Trent and Patti Lyght; brother Ryan (Anna); nephew Nikolai and niece

Evelyn. Also paternal grandparents Dave and Dorothy Lyght; honorary grandparents Carl and Bonnie

Liebig; uncles Tony and Jeremy (Taylour) Lyght, Ivan and Carl Vulgamore and Frank (Melissa) Liebig; aunts Mindy (Chase) Lyght, Carla (John) Komar and Stacy Liebig; cousins Mike Davenport, Justin (Jess) Meacham, Jessica(John) Manual, Jennifer (David) Lyght, Alec (Kirsten) White, Robert Lyght, Danny (Kendal) Vulgamore, David (Megan) Vulgamore, Keylie (Noah) Reed, Derrek Vulgamore, Christy, Mike and Tyler Trull. Barry had a very large extended family and will be greatly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Barry at the Thompson Falls Christian Church (corner of Haley and Church streets) on Saturday, November 18, at 4 p.m.