Jolie Fitchett

Jolie Anne Fitchett was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, on January 29, 1980. She was the youngest daughter born to her proud parents, Brent "Boss" and Kathy Fitchett of Heron. Jolie grew up in the family home with her older sister, Carly, surrounded by the love of a large extended family in Noxon, Heron and beyond. Jolie passed away on October 1, 2023, as the result of a car accident.

Jolie graduated from Noxon High School before moving to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, where she earned her certificate as a Licensed Massage Therapist. She quickly established her client base in the Coeur d' Alene area and launched what would become her lifelong career providing comfort and care to others through massage.

She spent many years working in the Coeur d' Alene and Sandpoint area, before she branched out on her own and became the owner of Sunrise Salon & Spa and Rejuvenating You Massage. Jolie forged lifelong friendships during her years in Idaho, and she leaves behind countless clients and friends who will miss her dearly.

Jolie eventually returned to Montana and made her home in Heron, her happy place. She raised her dogs, Louie and Zeus, and worked alongside her parents in their outfitting business. She was instrumental in raising her nephew, Gage, and remained one of his biggest supporters. Jolie provided tender loving care and never left her mother's side during her terminal illness.

Jolie was dynamic and energetic with a heart as big as her personality. She loved people and had a natural ability to connect with everyone she met. Her career choice allowed her to share her warmth and generosity with others. Jolie thrived around people, with her contagious laughter and enough enthusiasm to energize a room.

Family traditions, gatherings and holidays were especially important to Jolie. She always arrived in typical Jolie fashion, loaded down with food and of course gifts for the kids. Jolie was thoughtful and caring and everyone in her large extended family received a special gift from her at Christmas. She had a natural ease with children, and she loved to gather her younger relatives on the sledding hill during the holidays or for her annual winter birthday bash.

We have no words to describe how much she will be missed.

Jolie was preceded in death by her grandparents Charlene and Ray Fitchett, and her mother Kathy Fitchett. She is survived by her father Boss Fitchett; stepmother Tamie; sister Carly Fitchett; nephew Gage Hendrick; grandparents Dennis and Barbara Mullins; significant other Sean Pickle; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The time and date for her celebration of life will be announced at a future date.