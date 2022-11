Noxon athletes earning all-state and all-conference honors for the fall sports season included (from left) Mia Vogel, Emily Brown, Johnny Knerr and Ricky Williams.

Hot Springs and Noxon athletes earned all-conference and all-state honors this fall.

In 6-man football, Hot Springs senior Garth Parker and Noxon sophomore Ricky Williams earned all-state honors. Named to the all-conference list were Noxon seeniors Gage Hendrick and Johnny Knerr, as well as Ho...