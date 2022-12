ALMOST GOT AWAY – Plains High School senior Mason Elliott nearly escapes from juniors Gabe "Manchild" Rasmussen and Marissa Young during the championship Turkey Bowl game. The juniors won 26-12.

The Rose Bowl is the oldest and biggest of the college football games, but it's got nothing on the Plains High School "Turkey Bowl," held last Tuesday, the last day of classes for the week before Thanksgiving.

It was a flag football competition between the four high school classes with the fresh...