Community enjoys festive activities

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce helped usher in the holiday season last week, sponsoring the Holiday Stroll on Main Street last Friday, followed by a community Christmas tree lighting.

Annie Wooden The community Christmas tree was lit across from the Sanders County Courthouse during the Chamber's holiday stroll.

Businesses stayed open late Friday to welcome community members with treats, crafts and specials. At the Black Bear Ballroom, patrons would decorate gingerbread houses. The Ledger offered a Christmas paper chain activity. Local musician Rob Viens has formed a singing group, who walked Main Street on Friday filling the air with sounds of the season. As the Chamber lit the community tree across from the Sanders County Courthouse later in the evening, Viens and the group led the community in several popular carols.

The Chamber also sponsored a window decorating contest for local businesses, as well as a coloring contest. The window decorating contest was won by Thompson Falls Public Library, who adorned their front windows with snowflakes and the theme of Silver Bells .. .It's Christmastime in our city.

The coloring contest winners were announced after the parade Saturday at the Rex After Party. Winners were picked in six different age categories, including: Madison Fairbank (age 4 and under), Angel Franck (5-6), Paisley Helvey (7-8), Ethan Traver (9-12), Faith Palmer (13-17) and Lisa Beachy (adult).