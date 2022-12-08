Defendant pleads not guilty to drug charges

Michael Aaron Charlo appeared before Judge Deborah Kim Christopher in 20th District Judicial Court on Tuesday for his initial appearance on a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Charlo entered not guilty pleas to both charges. Judge Christopher set a trial date of April 17, 2023.

According to the charging documents, on August 23, Deputy Wegener with the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a vehicle that had been reported as parked in the yard of a residence in Noxon. The homeowner had requested an expedited response, as she was home alone and was afraid of the vehicle’s occupants. Upon responding, Deputy Wegener looked through the driver’s side windshield, seeing a woman sleeping in the passenger seat. Charlo was asleep in the driver’s seat with a piece of foil with burned residue and a lighter in his lap. When the deputy radioed in, the female passenger woke up and started trying to explain why they were parked there. As suspected drugs were witnessed on Charlo's lap by the deputy, both Charlo and the passenger, his wife, were detained, according to charging documents. Allegedly, Charlo stated that they had been driving back from a job in Sandpoint and had gotten tired, so they pulled into the yard to sleep around 3 a.m. Charlo also said that he had pulled out a “heroin pill,” which they had both used. After receiving consent, deputies searched the vehicle, locating paraphernalia items inside.

Appearing for a change of plea, Steven Grimm pled guilty to an amended charge of criminal endangerment, pursuant to a plea agreement entered by the parties. After inquiry from Judge Christopher, County Attorney Naomi Leisz informed the court that this plea agreement had been reached following significant negotiations and that the victim in this matter was in agreement with the recommended sentence. Sentencing was set for February 7, 2023.

Anthony Waller appeared for sentencing on a probation revocation, stemming from a 2020 case. As the County Attorney and the defendant had not reached an agreement for a recommended sentence, Judge Christopher heard lengthy testimony from probation officer Lynn Bierwagen regarding Waller’s history of compliance violations. Waller also testified on his own behalf about improvements in his circumstances that will help him better follow his probation conditions. Judge Christopher sentenced Waller to five years with the Department of Corrections, with credit for time served of 3 years, 302 days. Waller was remanded to the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office for transport to the Department of Corrections.