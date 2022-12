Aimee Foyil of Thompson Falls won the Auntie A Award with her Main Street gingerbread scene. This is the fourth year in a row Foyil has won the award.

Plenty of royal icing, fondant and hard work was put on display at the Sanders County Historical Society's 25th Annual Gingerbread Contest last weekend. With the theme of "Silver Bells, Silver Bells...it's Christmas Time," 10 entries vied for the top prize the Auntie A Award. This award is named...