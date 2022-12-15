ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Christmas Services

 
December 15, 2022



The Sanders County Catholic Community will host Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services. On Saturday, December 24, Christmas Eve service will be at 3 p.m. at the Noxon Mission in Noxon, followed by 6 p.m. at St. William in Thompson Falls. On Christmas Day, an 11 a.m. service will be held at St. James in Plains.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Thompson Falls will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, with no service on Christmas Day. The church, at 611 Ogden, will follow with lessons and carols on Sunday, January 1.

Thompson Falls Christian Church will host a Christmas Eve communion service at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. There will be no services on Christmas Day.

Thompson Falls Community Congregational Church (704 Preston Ave.) will have two Christmas Eve candlelight services on Saturday, December 24, at 4:30 and 5:40 p.m. The church will not have services on Sunday, December 25.

Email [email protected] to have your services included in next week’s listing.

 

