Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Stephanie Molzhon 

45 years for attempted deliberate homicide

 
December 15, 2022



Michel Scott Dulaney was sentenced on Monday for his role in an 2020 armed altercation that led to his neighbor being shot and paralyzed. Dulaney appeared before Judge Robert Deschamps III with his attorney Quentin Rhodes and Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist for his sentencing hearing, following his guilty verdict handed down by the jury at the end of June.

Following the reading of the victim impact statements by two of the victims, Judge Deschamps sentenced Dulaney to 45 years in the Montana State Prison for one count of attempted deliberate homicide, with a restriction that Dulaney is ineligible for parole for 18.5 years. Dulaney was also sentenced to 20 years to the Montana State Prison on the remaining two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, which will run concurrent to the sentence for count one. Dulaney received credit for time served of 44 days and will be required to pay restitution to the victim.

 

