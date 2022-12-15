William Lee Allen, 76, passed away December 5, 2022, at the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown. He was born on December 4, 1946, in Camas Hot Springs, Montana to Oscar C. and Josephine E. (Button) Allen. He attended elementary school and high school in Thompson Falls, the University of Montana in Missoula, and served in the United States Air Force for four years.

Bill served the Missoula community as a fireman and retired from the Missoula Fire Department after 28 years of service. He was a Christian; he loved Jesus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and was a magnificent storyteller. He loved to tell stories about his adventures.

William is survived by his wife Judy of Plains, his daughter Lea Davis and his son Randy S. Allen. He is survived by his sister Virginia B. Shields and her two daughters Debbie and Teresa as well as sister in laws Linda Proudfit, Rita Huebschman, Marilyn Christian, Kathy Allen, and Brenda Getz (Lineback). He is survived by his brother James L. Allen and his children Jennifer and Charlie as well as brother in laws Henry Getz, Russ Getz, Alan Getz, and Doug Proudfit. He is survived by his stepson Chad Connors and daughter-in-law Cathy Connors. Bill is survived by 11 grandchildren: Brenden, Abigail, Cole, Clay, Andrew, Michaela, Sarah, Levi, Isaac, Grace, and Joy. He is survived by two great grandchildren, Anna and Jesse.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Josephine, his brother Duane Allen, and his brother-in-law Gary Shields.

The family will celebrate William's life at his favorite camping spot in the summer of 2023. Memorials in his name may be made to the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown. Condolences for the family may be shared at http://www.cloydfuneralhome.com.