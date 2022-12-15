Hawks head to Anaconda

Thompson Falls Blue Hawks traveled to Anaconda last weekend for a tournament. The boys had an exciting game against Great Falls ending in a victory score of 44-42.

“This game was a dogfight from start to finish,” said coach Jake Mickleson. Jesse Claridge racked up 13 points and 12 rebounds, Bryson LeCoure made 7 points, Breck Ferris got 9 rebounds and 6 points and Jacob Britt made 5 points and 2 rebounds. “It took all 32 minutes to figure out the winner of this one and we were proud of the fact that we were able to claw a win out of this despite struggling from the field on offense,” said Mickleson.

Florence proved to be a little tougher with a 51-39 win over the Hawks. “Despite the final score being separated by double digits, we had several opportunities to seize control of this game but could never get a rhythm or flow on offense to take the game over,” Mickleson shared. Claridge fought for 13 points and 12 rebounds, LeCoure shot 7 points, Ferris battled for 6 points and 9 rebounds and Britt racked up 5 points and 2 rebounds. Mickleson said that the boys battled hard in both games on defense.

The Blue Hawk girls got some tough competition as well last weekend. The game against Anaconda on Friday was a neck and neck fight till the end, with Anaconda prevailing 53-39. The girls bounced back Saturday with a 55-39 win over Florence. Coach Mike Tessier said the girls looked like a different team on Saturday. “They executed plays very well as a team with great team effort,” Tessier said. Seniors Ellie Baxter scored 23 points, Avery Burgess made 13 points and Chesney Lowe came away with 11 points for the team. “The goal for teams at this time of the year is to get better every day and we’re doing it,” stated Tessier.