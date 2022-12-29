Justice Court
December 29, 2022
Montana Highway Patrol
Lisa Lewis, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Jacob Rogers, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.
Daniel Smith, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Tye Thompson, 51, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85, deferred imposition of sentence.
Leanne Clinkenbeard, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kylie McWilliams, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.
Elliott Parker, 29, seatbelt violation, $20.
Timothy Boring, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.
Danielle Young, 36, seatbelt violation, $20; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.
Brandi Aldrich, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Virgil Otto, 22, seatbelt violation, $20.
Terra Cowan, 19, day speeding, $20.
Lester Mattern, 49, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120.
Valentin Castillo, Jr., 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Tanner Curtis, 30, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120; seatbelt violation, $20.
Charles Dales, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kaitlin McHugh, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Levi Wernz, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
Steve Burbach, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.
Curtis Cole, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
David McEvoy, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Ryan Rhodes, 42, day speeding, $20.
Michael Close, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Motor Carrier Services
Wade Rehbein, 56, operating with expired registration, $85.
Reader Comments(0)