Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

 
December 29, 2022



Montana Highway Patrol

Lisa Lewis, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Jacob Rogers, 27, seatbelt violation, $20.

Daniel Smith, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Tye Thompson, 51, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $85, deferred imposition of sentence.

Leanne Clinkenbeard, 56, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kylie McWilliams, 24, seatbelt violation, $20.

Elliott Parker, 29, seatbelt violation, $20.

Timothy Boring, 57, seatbelt violation, $20.

Danielle Young, 36, seatbelt violation, $20; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85.

Brandi Aldrich, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Virgil Otto, 22, seatbelt violation, $20.

Terra Cowan, 19, day speeding, $20.

Lester Mattern, 49, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120.

Valentin Castillo, Jr., 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Tanner Curtis, 30, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120; seatbelt violation, $20.

Charles Dales, 21, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kaitlin McHugh, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Levi Wernz, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

Steve Burbach, 69, seatbelt violation, $20.

Curtis Cole, 45, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

David McEvoy, 56, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Ryan Rhodes, 42, day speeding, $20.

Michael Close, 52, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Motor Carrier Services

Wade Rehbein, 56, operating with expired registration, $85.

 

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

