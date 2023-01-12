Question of the week
Do you think Thompson Falls needs a stop light? If so, where?
January 12, 2023
Todd Wakefield, Thompson Falls - “No because it’s a highway.”
Deb Gates, Thompson Falls - “Yes, in between Town Pump and the pharmacy.”
Judy Erwin, Trout Creek - “No, just slow down and put up more signage.”
Eddie Curry, Thompson Falls - “It’s getting close to that time; between the pharmacy and Town Pump.”
Mitch Sieglock, Seattle - “I don’t think it’s needed at this point.”
Chad Dalton, Thompson Falls - “By the Rimrock.”
Reader Comments(1)
puddlejumper writes:
FOLKS__, WAKE UP!!!! A STOP LIGHT IS NOT GOING TO SOLVE ANYTHING. PATIENCE FOLKS!!!!! THAT IS WHAT SOME OF YOU NEED TO BE DISPLAYING. PATIENCE!!!! I HAVE DRIVEN A BIG TRUCK 49yrs ALL OVER THIS NATION. T/FALLS IS THE MOST COURTEOUS TOWN I HAVE EVER HAD THE PLEASURE OF BEING IN. AND I AINT LEAVIN'. WHAT THE HECK IS YOUR BIG HURRY?? A FEW MORE SECONDS ISN'T GOING TO MATTER. GO LIVE IN CALIF., PORTLAND OR, SEATTLE WA, ETC.THOSE DRIVERS WILL USE YOU FOR TRACTION!
01/11/2023, 6:37 pm