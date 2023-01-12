Question of the week

Do you think Thompson Falls needs a stop light? If so, where?

Todd Wakefield, Thompson Falls - “No because it’s a highway.”

Deb Gates, Thompson Falls - “Yes, in between Town Pump and the pharmacy.”

Judy Erwin, Trout Creek - “No, just slow down and put up more signage.”

Eddie Curry, Thompson Falls - “It’s getting close to that time; between the pharmacy and Town Pump.”

Mitch Sieglock, Seattle - “I don’t think it’s needed at this point.”

Chad Dalton, Thompson Falls - “By the Rimrock.”