By Ed Moreth 

CFVH welcomes first baby of 2023

 
January 12, 2023

Ed Moreth

Jillian and Parker Lee pose with their new baby girl, Remi Nicole Lee, the first 2023 child born at Clark Fork Valley Hospital. Remi came into this world on Tuesday, January 3, at 1:06 p.m. Dr. Richard Ingle was the obstetrician. Remi was born weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces and at 19.75 inches long. The couple has lived in Plains about 1.5 years. Paternal grandmother is Nancy Lee of Missoula. Maternal grandparents are Kurt and Sherrie Campbell of Missoula.

Photo by Ed Moreth

 

