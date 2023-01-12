Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Marriah Meyer, 22, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, 2nd offense, $135; driving while privilege is suspended/revoked, 2nd offense, $125, 2 days jail; reckless driving, 1st offense, $125.

Justin Ryan, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jesse Olson, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Sebastian Holmqvist, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Drew Carey, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kevin Berg, 60, MT resident operating with foreign DL over 60 days, $85; careless driving, $85.

Daniel Cabaniss, 19, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120.

Alan Chojnacky, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kent Ekberg, Jr., 44, seatbelt violation, $20.

Elizabeth Mott, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.

Matthew Pavlik, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jeremiah Quayle, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.

James Toomey, Jr., 75, seatbelt violation, $20.

Harold Cary, Jr., 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Anton Pavliuk, 20, night speeding, $120.

Jeffrey Pierce, 69, night speeding, $70.

Spencer Simonson, 23, night speeding, $70.

Tyler Sigsby, 35, night speeding, $70.

Wayne King, 76, seatbelt violation, $20.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

John Dubsky, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Tracy Knight, 53, operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $685.

Motor Carrier Services

Monty Miller, 50, unlawful use of mobile phone, $135.