Justice Court
January 12, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Marriah Meyer, 22, failure to carry proof of insurance in vehicle, 2nd offense, $135; driving while privilege is suspended/revoked, 2nd offense, $125, 2 days jail; reckless driving, 1st offense, $125.
Justin Ryan, 43, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jesse Olson, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Sebastian Holmqvist, 32, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Drew Carey, 16, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kevin Berg, 60, MT resident operating with foreign DL over 60 days, $85; careless driving, $85.
Daniel Cabaniss, 19, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120.
Alan Chojnacky, 25, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kent Ekberg, Jr., 44, seatbelt violation, $20.
Elizabeth Mott, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.
Matthew Pavlik, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jeremiah Quayle, 48, seatbelt violation, $20.
James Toomey, Jr., 75, seatbelt violation, $20.
Harold Cary, Jr., 59, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Anton Pavliuk, 20, night speeding, $120.
Jeffrey Pierce, 69, night speeding, $70.
Spencer Simonson, 23, night speeding, $70.
Tyler Sigsby, 35, night speeding, $70.
Wayne King, 76, seatbelt violation, $20.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
John Dubsky, 53, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Tracy Knight, 53, operating non-commercial vehicle with alcohol concentration 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, $685.
Motor Carrier Services
Monty Miller, 50, unlawful use of mobile phone, $135.
Reader Comments(0)