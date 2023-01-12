Not guilty pleas entered for drug charges

Appearing before Judge Molly Owen on Tuesday, Scott L. Peterson entered not guilty pleas to felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession with intent to distribute, and criminal possession of imitation drugs with purpose to distribute, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Jury trial was set for June 12, 2023.

As stated in the charging documents, shortly after midnight on December 24, Deputy Devin Wegener was patrolling in the Trout Creek area and observed a truck idling with its lights off at the fuel pumps at the Local Store. Deputy Wegener noted that the truck matched the description from a call earlier in the night about a possible intoxicated driver. According to the affidavit, upon approaching, Deputy Wegener observed two men passed out inside the truck with drug paraphernalia in their laps and near their feet. While waiting for additional units to respond, both men woke up and were detained. The driver, Shawn Roewer, allegedly admitted to using a fentanyl pill, while the passenger, Scott Peterson, said he had taken three hits off of Roewer’s “tooter.” Peterson told Deputy Wegener that he was a new fentanyl user, only having been using about one month. When the truck was searched, a large amount of paraphernalia was found, as well as about 600 fentanyl pills, 14 grams of suspected meth, distribution paraphernalia, and pre-made baggies of both drugs consistent with distribution.

Nicholas Robert Smalley entered a not guilty plea to one felony count of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense, during his initial appearance. Judge Owen set the jury trial for June 12, 2023.

Per the charging documents, on the evening of December 28, Officer Jason Thornton of the Thompson Falls Police Department responded to Town Pump following a call from the employees of a possible intoxicated man preparing to drive away in a van. According to the employees, the man had become agitated with the staff after they refused to sell him more alcohol. As Officer Thornton pulled up behind the van, he witnessed a woman pumping gas for the van and a man, later identified as Robert Smalley, walking away. When questioned, the woman said she was driving a car that was parked on the other side of the pumps and Smalley was in the van. Officer Thornton said he saw Smalley leaving the casino and approached. Smalley became agitated when Officer Thornton asked to speak with him. As alleged, Smalley smelled of alcohol,was exhibiting signs of intoxication, and continued to become more agitated when he was not allowed to leave, leading to Smalley being handcuffed for safety reasons. Smalley refused to perform any field sobriety tests, claiming he had only been drinking in the parking lot, although a witness saw him exit from the driver’s side of the van. Smalley was taken into custody and driven to Clark Fork Valley Hospital for blood testing.