Plains selects interim mayor

Allen appointed until new mayor is elected

FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS – Just prior to being appointed interim mayor of Plains, Chris Allen gives the crowd and council members his background credentials for the job.

It didn't take long for the Plains Town Council to unanimously appoint a temporary mayor to replace Dan Rowan, who was sworn in as county commissioner on December 29.

Three residents applied for the opening, Mark French, John Roesler and Chris Allen. Allen, the council president, automatically became the interim mayor when Rowan became a commissioner in December, but it was the council's responsibility to select a permanent interim mayor last Tuesday at the first council meeting of the year.

Each applicant stood up for a few minutes to tell the council why he wanted the position, though Roesler gave as many plugs for Allen as himself. "I think the main focus we need to look at here is someone that can pick up the ball and run. Someone who's familiar with what's going on now and the inner workings of the city and that's what we need to focus on is Chris," said Roesler, a Plains resident since 1969. "I think he's (Allen) probably the best guy for the job and I'm not trying to campaign for Chris," said Roesler.

French, who grew up in Paradise and now lives in Plains, said he doesn't need another job, but would do the best he could. French said his boss is willing for him to have a flexible schedule to meet whatever requirements are needed, but French felt it was "somewhat of a part-time position."

Council members asked each of the candidates a few questions before Chad Cantrell made a motion to appoint Allen as interim mayor. Joel Banham seconded the motion and Allen was unanimously approved, followed by applause by the nearly 20 people at the meeting.

Allen will remain in the position until the end of the year. A new mayor will be elected in November and take over in January 2024, but only for one year when a four-year term election will take place. Allen's appointment to mayor left a council opening in Ward 3. Cantrell suggested that those who had expressed interest in the mayor position - both live in Ward 3 - might want to consider applying for the vacant council position. "It would be a great way to get involved," said Cantrell. Allen said that interested parties would write a letter with a desire to be a council member of that ward and it would be addressed at the February council meeting.

Allen has been a council member for 14 years and council president since January 2018. As president, he had stepped in as acting mayor in the mayor's absence in the past. Allen said he doesn't plan to run for mayor in November, although he said it depends on the other candidate or candidates.

"I can't say that I was excited to throw my name in for the job because Dan Rowan left some pretty big shoes to fill, but the reason I did is because I want the town to continue on the trajectory that we've been on," said Allen. "We've been moving forward, we've been making great gains. We're getting a lot of things done. There are a lot of things in the works coming up this next year. We've accomplished a lot of things last year. I would like to have the opportunity to step in and see if we can continue where we're going in that direction and look at what we can get accomplished this year," he added.

Allen credited Rowan with the town's progress. "He stepped up the game for the town and really put his heart and soul into it, more so than any mayor that I can remember in this town," said Allen, who believes that anyone interested in the mayor position in the future might want to consider serving on the town council, which might give them insight to the mayor's job. Rowan served as a councilman prior to becoming mayor. Allen believes being on council was an advantage for Rowan.

The council unanimously elected John Sheridan of Ward 1 as the new council president. Sheridan has served on council for three years and has lived in Plains since 2007.

During the mayor's report, Allen addressed "unpleasant odors" coming from the new lagoon. He said that engineers said the low temperatures are causing the smell and that warmer weather will take care of the problem. He said the smell was "pretty nasty about a month ago," but is already less offensive and improving.

He also gave an update on the water leak, saying that the town pumped 3.757 million gallons of water and sold 2.74 million gallons, a loss of only 16%. He said that last month it was over 30%, and believes the reduction was due to the water main repairs behind Dew Duck Inn in December. Chief of Police Brian Josephson asked the council to begin thinking about replacing the aging police vehicles and said he was working on a grant that would involve a 50/50 or a 60/40 split. He said they might be able to get two vehicles for the price of one with a grant.

The council also voted unanimously to place Vicki Evans on the Plains Planning Board. Evans has lived in Plains for 28 years. The town is also looking for another council member for the Planning Board, a position held by Allen, but as mayor he could not be on the board. In addition, only two council members could be on that board. Connie Foust is the sole council member presently on the board. The Planning Board meets at minimum quarterly, but sometimes meets more often.

During the 43-minute meeting, the council passed the Hatch Act Resolution, a federal law that restricts the political activity of local government employees in connection with programs financed by federal grants. The town has benefited from federal grants in several instances. Council also voted unanimously to accept an EEO Policy.

Dale Williamson, who doesn't live in the town limits, spoke up during the public comment period, complaining about the condition of Plains roads on Christmas Day. Williams went to Allen's home to point out that the deep slush on certain roads was dangerous. It had warmed up and snow turned to slush. However, Bruce Newton, a public works staff member at the meeting, said Greg Welty of public works did plow that afternoon. "You hate to call out crews on Christmas Day unless it's going to be a bad, bad situation," said Allen.