Betty Larson Boehler went to her Heavenly Home Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

She was born in Trout Creek, Montana, and graduated from Noxon High School. She also graduated from Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing. She married William "Bill" Ward Boehler in 1950 and moved to the Boehler Ranch in Plains on Highway 28. Her comment many times had been, "from the time we adopted Debra Elaine and William Todd until they started school were the best and happiest times of our lives."

Betty was an active member of the First Lutheran Church and worked at Clark Fork Valley Hospital for more than 25 years when it first opened in January 1971. She was an active member of several organizations and charities.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bessie Larson; husband William "Bill"; and daughter Debra Elaine. She is survived by her son, W. Todd (Cynthia); grandsons Justin (Jessica) and Lance (Ariel); great-grandchildren Blacke, Preslie, Bentley, Avery, Lincoln and Cody; brother Donald Larson of Trout Creek; sister Shirley Schroeder of Missoula; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Memorial services will be May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Plains, Montana, followed by a graveside service and a luncheon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Betty requested donations in her name to the Clark Fork Valley Hospital, Cancer Network of Sanders County or CASA (Lake/Sanders County Court Appointed Special Advocate).