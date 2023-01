Remote worker program a 'game changer'

Heather Frank (from left), Becky Powley and Rachael Pederson were among the first to complete remote worker training through Job Service Thompson Falls.

The ability to work remotely became more common as the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to stay home. A new program in Sanders County is helping job seekers receive training to prepare them for jobs with national companies as remote workers.

Four individuals completed remote worker training las...