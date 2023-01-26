Local elected official resigns

Scribner to leave combined office

Sanders County is seeking a new official after an elected official gave notice of her resignation. Nichol Scribner, who has served as Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer, Superintendent of Schools since 2013, provided a letter of resignation to the county commissioners on January 10. Her last day in office will be February 10.

“I am sad to be leaving the good people of Sanders County, however, the last year has been extremely stressful as I have ongoing health issues and have endured multiple threats,” Scribner told The Ledger. “I want to thank the thousands of supporters I have in the county, as well as my incredible staff. This is the best move for me and my family.”

Scribner was first appointed to the position of Sanders County Clerk and Recorder in September 2013. She was then elected to the position in 2014. In 2018, commissioners chose to combine the positions of Clerk and Recorder and Treasurer / Superintendent of Schools, and Scribner began overseeing all of those departments in January 2019. She was most recently re-elected to the position last November.

Scribner said she has worked hard to train her staff and whoever is appointed by the commissioners to fill the position should have a solid foundation for getting to work. “They are coming into a well-trained, amazing staff already in place,” she expressed. “The processes in all the offices are streamlined and efficient and the staff is extremely knowledgeable.”

The job opening has been posted and applications are being accepted through February 1. Sanders County Commissioners will review applications, interview candidates and choose who will be appointed to fill the position until the 2024 Election. Candidate interviews will be open to the public, though the public will not be able to comment or ask questions of the candidates.

Scribner said she has accepted a new position with a private financial software company.