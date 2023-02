Justice Court February 2, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol Christopher Galloway, 58, reckless driving, 1st offense, $285, deferred imposition of sentence. Ernest Anderson, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $95. John Bauscher, 37, night speeding, $20. Danny Mathis, 59, night speeding, $70. Clinton Vonheeder, 80, seatbelt violation,...





