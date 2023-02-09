Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Tanner Zak, 56, operating a vehicle not properly registered, $75; careless driving, $35; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Timothy Massey, 27, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $335.

Chantel Elder, 35, reckless driving, 1st offense, 90 days jail, all suspended for 6 months on conditions, $335.

Thaddiousray Vann, 20, night speeding, $70.

Stephen Krueger, 74, seatbelt violation, $20.

Charles Newton, 57, speeding near school/senior citizens center, $135.

Jerren Borgmann, 18, seatbelt violation, $20

Jason Chase, 52, seatbelt violation, $20.

Ryan Elgin, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.

Gram McGregor, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Wendell Larson, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.

Jasmine Watts, 37, seatbelt violation, $20.

Dana Sadler, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.

James Gray, 48, day speeding, $20.

Ferando Santiago Pena, 26, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Rachael Herrera, 42, seatbelt violation, $20.

Patrick Killgore, 81, seatbelt violation, $20.

Steven Steinebach, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.

Willis Wittig, 87, improper passing - highway obstructed ahead, $85.

Sanders County Sheriff's Office

Carley Ohlrich, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Craig Barrus, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Jessica Wengerd, 21, night speeding, $20.

Abbie Carlile, 24, day speeding, $20.

Riley Antrim, 21, night speeding, $20.

Motor Carrier Services

Michael McBeth, 61, failure to follow conditions/requirements of special permit, $135.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Gary Mackey, 71, purposely attracting game animals with feed attractants, $135.

Tara Doyal, 48, violation of commission/department rules, $135.