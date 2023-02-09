Justice Court
February 9, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Tanner Zak, 56, operating a vehicle not properly registered, $75; careless driving, $35; operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Timothy Massey, 27, driving while privilege suspended/revoked, 1st offense, $335.
Chantel Elder, 35, reckless driving, 1st offense, 90 days jail, all suspended for 6 months on conditions, $335.
Thaddiousray Vann, 20, night speeding, $70.
Stephen Krueger, 74, seatbelt violation, $20.
Charles Newton, 57, speeding near school/senior citizens center, $135.
Jerren Borgmann, 18, seatbelt violation, $20
Jason Chase, 52, seatbelt violation, $20.
Ryan Elgin, 18, seatbelt violation, $20.
Gram McGregor, 51, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Wendell Larson, 66, seatbelt violation, $20.
Jasmine Watts, 37, seatbelt violation, $20.
Dana Sadler, 61, speeding in a restricted zone, $105.
James Gray, 48, day speeding, $20.
Ferando Santiago Pena, 26, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Rachael Herrera, 42, seatbelt violation, $20.
Patrick Killgore, 81, seatbelt violation, $20.
Steven Steinebach, 49, seatbelt violation, $20.
Willis Wittig, 87, improper passing - highway obstructed ahead, $85.
Sanders County Sheriff's Office
Carley Ohlrich, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Craig Barrus, 60, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Jessica Wengerd, 21, night speeding, $20.
Abbie Carlile, 24, day speeding, $20.
Riley Antrim, 21, night speeding, $20.
Motor Carrier Services
Michael McBeth, 61, failure to follow conditions/requirements of special permit, $135.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Gary Mackey, 71, purposely attracting game animals with feed attractants, $135.
Tara Doyal, 48, violation of commission/department rules, $135.
