County Commissioner Tony Cox (left) swears in Lisa Wadsworth as the county's new Clerk and Recorder / Treasurer / Superintendent of Schools. Wadsworth has worked for the county for nearly 24 years.

The Sanders County Commissioners chose a familiar face to fill the position of Clerk and Recorder, Treasurer and Superintendent of Schools for the county. Commissioners voted last week to appoint Lisa Wadsworth of Thompson Falls to the position.

Wadsworth has lived in Thompson Falls for more t...