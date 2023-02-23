ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Francis A. "Frank" Braun

 
February 23, 2023

FRANK BRAUN

Francis A. "Frank" Braun passed away February 19, 2023, at 1:55 p.m. Born in Lewiston, Idaho, October 25, 1942, he served with distinction as an Air Force medic before spending many years in the logging industry. He owned a repair shop in California before returning to Thompson Falls, Montana, where he always called home.

He was a man of passionate faith and was deeply devoted to his God and his family. He is preceded in death by his son Thaddeus "Di" Braun. Surviving is his wife: Joan L. Braun; children, Talitha

Braun, Travis Braun, stepson: Derek Finley, daughter Laura Doyle, youngest sons Micah and Matthew Braun; and four grandchildren.

A life celebration date and time to be determined at a later date.

 

