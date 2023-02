Aiden Currie of Noxon tries to block a shot by Weston Slonaker of Hot Springs during District 14-C play in Polson on Saturday. Hot Springs won 44-36.

The basketball season ended for Sanders County teams at the District 14-C tournament, but both Noxon and Hot Springs fought hard against the competition, including each other, as they gave their all in the final weekend of play.

The District 14-C tournament was held in Polson last weekend. The...