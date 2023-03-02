Plains man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault

Appearing on Tuesday for his initial appearance before Judge Molly Owen, Rodney George Marriott entered a plea of not guilty to one felony charge of aggravated assault, stemming from a domestic altercation on the morning of January 23.

As alleged in the charging documents, Detective Phillips was notified of a partner/family member assault in the Plains area and responded to Clark Fork Valley Hospital to interview the parties involved while the responding officers remained at the scene to investigate. Marriott was already at the hospital when Detective Phillips arrived, and a woman arrived shortly after with a head injury.

Upon taking photos and measurements of the female’s injuries, it was noted that there were two large lumps on the woman’s forehead, marks on her collarbone, as well as blood covering her face, hair and hands. According to the affidavit, Detective Phillips proceeded to interview the woman, who alleged that Marriott had arrived home the evening before, seemingly already having been drinking. The woman stated that she had had a glass or two of wine, while Marriott drank five to six glasses, at the dining table before the pair went to bed. In the early morning hours, the woman was woken up by Marriott, who claimed he felt unwell, was having a hard time breathing, and wanted her to call for help. The woman allegedly told him to go back to bed. She also refused to let him use her phone, as she stated there is a history of physical abuse and that Marriott has previously broken her phone to prevent her from calling for help. The woman alleged that Marriott started arguing with her, then struck her in the head with an unopened wine bottle, breaking the bottle. She fell out of a chair and lost consciousness momentarily. After getting up, the woman stated Marriott pulled her back down to the ground by her hair and proceeded to hit the back of her head on the tile floor. Marriott then left the residence, after which the woman located her phone and called 911. It was later confirmed that the woman received a concussion and had a laceration on her forehead requiring six stitches.

Once apprised of his rights, Marriott agreed to speak with Detective Phillips. Marriott confirmed that he had consumed five to six glasses of wine after arriving home, but claimed the parties had gotten into an argument at the dining table, during which the woman shoved him in his chair into the edge of the table. He thought he may have broken ribs, although Detective Phillips found this unlikely, due to the size difference between the parties. According to detectives, Marriott’s story otherwise matched the woman’s until he claimed she had been the one to pick up the bottle of wine and attempt to hit him in the side, which he deflected back at her head. Marriott also stated he did grab the woman by the hair, but that he took her to the ground and held her there, then left the home and called for help. Marriott admitted to Detective Phillips that he should have handled the situation differently, charging documents state.

Judge Owen set this matter for jury trial on August 7, 2023.