Meeting was professional

The editorial in the 24 February Ledger discusses the changes in behavior at county meetings over time. Conduct by attendees at the Board of Health meeting on 15 February, which I attended, was specifically referenced. Attendees behaved as most would expect and want at a public meeting held to conduct, and in this case, complete, a public action. I give enormous credit to Commissioner Tony Cox for establishing immediately the purpose of the meeting and the expected standard of behavior. He allowed public comment while keeping the meeting moving forward to

complete the purpose, which was to approve or disapprove the proposed Board of Health protocol. As noted in the Ledger, it was unanimously approved by the commissioners. Given what has occurred at past commissioner meetings, conducting these meetings cannot be easy. But Commissioner Cox was prepared, organized, and conducted the meeting professionally.

Ruth Cheney, Thompson Falls