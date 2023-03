By Jennifer Curran Question of the week How do you celebrate St. Patrick's Day? March 16, 2023



BONNIE BUTCHER, Thompson Falls - “Eat corned beef and cabbage.” KATHY IKOLA, Trout Creek - “Celebrate my husband's birthday, wear green and I wear a St. Patrick’s Day necklace.” LORRITA STEWART, Thompson Falls - “I look forward to eating corned beef and cabbage.” DEVANIE MANGO, T...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.