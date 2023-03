Hannah Warnes of the South Side Sparks gives a demonstration on "Making a Pinata" for the Communication Days Finals at Plains High School.

Judges selected the best of the best in the 4-H Communication Days Finals on Sunday, sending the top four competitors in each division to either summer camp or to Bozeman.

Nineteen 4-H'ers from the South Side Sparks, Hot Springs Wranglers, Trout Creek Mavericks, and the Thompson Falls Mountaine...