Justice Court March 16, 2023



Montana Highway Patrol Ryan Diederichs, 46, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; speeding in a restricted zone, $85. Brett Lloyd, 72, seatbelt violation, $20; speeding in a restricted zone, $85. Kenneth Jones, 64, seatbelt violation, $20. Rebecca Ovitt, 31, seatbelt violation, $...





