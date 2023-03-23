Justice Court
March 23, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol
Jacqueline Erickson, 32, day speeding, $70.
Kim Bay, 51, driving without valid driver’s license, $285; operating non-commercial vehicle with 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, 180 days jail with all suspended, $675.
Jack Furlong, 23, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120.
John Sturdivant, 19, failure to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $185; seatbelt violation, $20.
Douglas Kenmille, 33, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $70.
Corbyn Lund, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Michael Dilsaver, 17, day speeding, $20.
Travis Barrus, 36, reckless driving, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.
Aaron Swenson, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Trevor Houston, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
John Semmler, 30, night speeding, $70.
Tyler Tonjum, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Aiden Rosales, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.
Cody Posio, 18, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; night speeding, $70.
Angela Trevizo, 26, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.
Dianna Smith, 39, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kyle Bastian, 23, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Hall, 34, negligent endangerment, 1 year jail with all suspended, $785.
Kiara Aldan, 29, driving without valid driver’s license; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense; displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle.
Marion Kopp, 77, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $185.
Malachi Stanton, 30, day speeding, $20.
Kristianna Yoder, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.
Jack Furlong, 23, night speeding, $20; unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle on highway, $50.
