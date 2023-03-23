Justice Court

Montana Highway Patrol

Jacqueline Erickson, 32, day speeding, $70.

Kim Bay, 51, driving without valid driver’s license, $285; operating non-commercial vehicle with 0.08% BAC or greater, 1st offense, 180 days jail with all suspended, $675.

Jack Furlong, 23, basic rule - reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, $120.

John Sturdivant, 19, failure to carry proof of insurance, 2nd offense, $185; seatbelt violation, $20.

Douglas Kenmille, 33, failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $85; seatbelt violation, $20; day speeding, $70.

Corbyn Lund, 21, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Michael Dilsaver, 17, day speeding, $20.

Travis Barrus, 36, reckless driving, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Aaron Swenson, 38, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Trevor Houston, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

John Semmler, 30, night speeding, $70.

Tyler Tonjum, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Aiden Rosales, 20, seatbelt violation, $20.

Cody Posio, 18, operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense, $85; night speeding, $70.

Angela Trevizo, 26, operating without liability insurance, 1st offense, $285; seatbelt violation, $20.

Dianna Smith, 39, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kyle Bastian, 23, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Hall, 34, negligent endangerment, 1 year jail with all suspended, $785.

Kiara Aldan, 29, driving without valid driver’s license; operating without liability insurance in effect, 1st offense; displaying license plates assigned to another vehicle.

Marion Kopp, 77, disorderly conduct, 1st offense, $185.

Malachi Stanton, 30, day speeding, $20.

Kristianna Yoder, 22, speeding in a restricted zone, $65.

Jack Furlong, 23, night speeding, $20; unlawful possession of open alcoholic beverage container in vehicle on highway, $50.