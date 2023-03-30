ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

TF woman selected for leadership role

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

March 30, 2023

Cathy Mills

The General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) Leadership Education and Development Seminar (LEADS) program identifies members who have the potential to assume leadership roles in GFWC beyond their club. One attendee from each State Federation and International

Affiliate Club is eligible to participate in the annual GFWC LEADS program. Thompson Falls Woman's Club President, Cathy Mills has been selected as the candidate representing GFWC of Montana. She will be attending the GFWC International Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, June 8-

12, 2023 where Cathy will participate in the LEADS program along with candidates from across the nation.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/30/2023 03:30