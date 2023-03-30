TF woman selected for leadership role

The General Federation of Women's Clubs (GFWC) Leadership Education and Development Seminar (LEADS) program identifies members who have the potential to assume leadership roles in GFWC beyond their club. One attendee from each State Federation and International

Affiliate Club is eligible to participate in the annual GFWC LEADS program. Thompson Falls Woman's Club President, Cathy Mills has been selected as the candidate representing GFWC of Montana. She will be attending the GFWC International Conference in Louisville, Kentucky, June 8-

12, 2023 where Cathy will participate in the LEADS program along with candidates from across the nation.