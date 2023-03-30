ALL ABOUT THE BABIES

Information, giveaways at community shower

Nearly 40 people took home a variety of goodies for their new or upcoming family addition, thanks to the volunteers of the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge.

It was the fourth annual "Community Baby Shower" in Thompson Falls Saturday at the Elks Lodge, where hundreds of baby items were given to families that signed up for the event, which ran from 11 a.m. to shortly after 1 p.m.

Hundreds of baby items from strollers and walkers to toys and video baby monitors were on hand for expectant mothers and those with newborn infants, said Crystal Molidor, one of the event volunteers. Event coordinator Michelle Blackstone said that 39 families from Heron to Lonepine to Dixon signed up for the free items, which were purchased with the help of $2,000 from the National Elks Foundation Spotlight Grant and "significant financial support" from the Clark Fork Valley Elks Lodge in Thompson Falls. Blackstone added that local residents and businesses also chipped in funds and items, including Target, which donated a $100 gift certificate. One local resident dropped off more than a dozen handmade baby blankets and homemade stuffed bunnies. Author Kendal Shomura, son of Elk members George and Joyce Scott, donated a box of his new children's book "When You Dream."

Each of the 39 participants went home with one big ticket item, a box of diapers, wipes, a baby bib, baby bottle, a burp cloth, a baby spoon, Shomura's book, and a baby hygiene basket. The Target grand prize was won by Cory and Becky Kump of Thompson Falls. The Nurturing Center of Kalispell donated goodie bags.

"This is by far the biggest turnout we've had," said Blackstone, who has helped with the event every year. Participation almost doubled from last year's 21 people that signed up. Blackstone estimated that between 80-90 people attended the baby shower, which was also a health fair and a book fair. She hopes to get a bigger grant for next year. Blackstone is turning the coordination job over to Molidor, her daughter, and volunteer Andrea Christensen of Thompson Falls. "I'm passing the torch to the younger generation," said Blackstone, who added that she'll continue to volunteer.

"This is important for the community and a show of support for the community. This is probably the poorest county in the state and people need help," said Blackstone, who has helped with the program all four years. "This is really cool to have a space to connect with other families with babies," said Christensen, who utilized the program nearly two years ago when she was due with Quincy, her baby.

Ed Moreth THAT ONE – Jess Bosworth of Thompson Falls points out to her husband, Brad, which bag to insert her raffle ticket. The Bosworths are accompanied by 2-month-old Jackleene.

The event also included participation from Registered Nurse Sara Nestor of the Clark Fork Valley Hospital, the Sanders County Public Health Department Director Debbie Lang, Women Infants and Children (WIC) Specialist Lisa Richmond, and Karen Gustavsen, a Thompson Falls Public Library aide. In addition, Sarah Long, a tobacco education specialist with Lake County, volunteered to help this year. Clark Fork Valley Hospital once again donated a child's car seat and the county donated a car seat and a portable crib. The event included a free buffet style finger food lunch.

This was the first year for Gustavsen to participate. She read to children and had on hand drawing and coloring games for kids. Nestor had set up a Clark Fork Valley Hospital stand for the last three years to talk about childbirth education and to explain to people the obstetrician services the hospital offers. "It's nice to see all the moms and their new babies," said Nestor, who also noted that this is another way for the hospital to show its support to the community. The WIC booth had an assortment of giveaways and nutritional handouts and magazines.