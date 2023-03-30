Cancer Network raising funds with 2023 raffle

The Cancer Network of Sanders County continues its first fundraiser of the year with a raffle of cash, beef, a quilt and a gun.

Ticket sales began in February and are going strong and they have some nice items, said Shelley Bertrand, president of the nonprofit organization. First prize is $5,000 cash. Second is half a beef, cut and wrapped, followed by a Savage Axis XP 22-250 rifle for a third place prize, and a homemade cancer quilt for the fourth place drawing. Bertrand said this is the first time the organization has had a cash prize.

Tickets are $15 each or 10 for $100 and can be found at the Garden, Gift & Floral in Plains or at Paws Here in Plains. They can be purchased online by going to the CNSC website at http://www.cancernetworksanderscounty.org or through its Facebook page. “We will be adding more places to purchase them and will add them to our website. Our board members are selling tickets as well,” said Bertrand. She said the online sales will close on October 1, but tickets can be bought up until the drawing, which will take place on October 7.

Bertrand said that though they don’t have drawings every year, fundraisers are essential to the success of the CNSC, which relies on them to fulfill its mission of helping cancer patients in Sanders County, according to Bertrand, who’s been the CNSC president since 2020.

The CNSC was established 22 years ago dedicated to helping those who have been diagnosed with cancer. The organization presently provides a “gift” of $900 to help defray some of the costs. Everything raised by the CNSC remains in Sanders County for Sanders County residents. The CNSC gave out more than 70 gifts last year totaling over $62,100, and $910,700 to 1,514 people since 2001. Bertrand said that as of March 16, CNSC has given away $34,200 to 38 individuals, but she is sure the organization will reach the million dollar mark by the end of the year.

“Residents in our county have to travel quite a distance to get to doctor appointments and to treatment. This money helps with travel expenses and any other costs incurred,” said Bertrand. “If it wasn't for our supporters, donors, board members, helpers, and the generous giving spirit of our community,” said Bertrand, “we would not be able to continue helping Sanders County residents who are fighting cancer.”

The CNSC has other fundraisers during the year — Music for Moms on May 13 at the Rex Theatre in Thompson Falls, a Plains Days booth in June, a concession booth at the 3-on-3 basketball tournament at the Amundson Sports Complex on July 22, a Fall Extravaganza October 7, and a Lantern Launch in November.