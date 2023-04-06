TC archery hosts dodgeball tourney

The Trout Creek Coaches get ready to dodge some balls during the first annual Sanders County Dodgeball Tournament.

Last Saturday, the Trout Creek Archery Club hosted the first annual Sanders County Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser to help send the Trout Creek middle school Montana State Champions to Nationals in Sandy, Utah.

"The Trout Creek NASP Archery Team refereed the dodgeball games and ran the concession stands to raise funds for Nationals," said Beckie Doyle, Trout Creek Archery Club president.

Eight teams battled for their chance to climb their way up the ladder in the double elimination bracket tournament. The Procrastinators, The Has Beens, Sanders County Feed, Trout Creek Coaches, The Raghorns, Northwest Ballers, Straight Out of the Bar and the Naughty Pickles dodged, dipped and dove as they fought their way to the championship round.

After nearly 3.5 hours of intense competition, it was the Northwest Ballers who took third place after competing against the Trout Creek Coaches. It was then The Has Beens' turn to take on the Trout Creek Coaches for best three out of five in the championship round. In the end, it was The Has Beens who defeated the coaches and took home first place.

Trout Creek superintendent Preston Wenz called the event a success. "This was great for our very first tournament," he said. "We did see some competitiveness come out but overall, I think it went really well."

The idea for a dodgeball tournament came from Doyle, who wanted to offer people a different kind of fundraiser. According to Doyle, the school's team raised just over $700 in concessions and the club raised $842.

Miriah Kardelis The Has Beens (top from left) Micah Menzel, Jason Mast, Karl Evelth, (bottom from left) Jonny Mast and Mark Yoder took home first place Saturday.

"The Trout Creek Archery Club, a 501c3 non profit, is raising money to purchase equipment for youth Archery camps and tournaments," Doyle said. "The club was created to promote archery opportunities for our Northwest Montana communities especially with youth archery development. Our Club goal is to reach $5000 to purchase equipment, bows, arrows, and targets, and to host tournaments in our communities and go to archery camps. We currently do not have a location but we are looking for someone in the Trout Creek or surrounding area who has indoor/outdoor facilities that could be used for archery."

Trout Creek Archery Club is hosting Burger and Bows 3D Archery Tournament July 15 at the Naegeli Ranch. The Trout Creek NASP team will be doing the Concessions at Burgers and Bows and the Club will be splitting the entry fees with the Trout Creek NASP Team. "We are looking forward to the next 2024 Sanders County Dodgeball Tournament," Doyle said.