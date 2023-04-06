Body presumed to be missing TF man

A body found on private property near Whitepine is presumed to be a missing Thompson Falls man.

Sanders County Sheriff’s officers, along with Sanders County Search and Rescue and Thompson Falls Police Department conducted a search on Saturday and found a deceased man near where Steven Huff’s truck was discovered late last month. Sanders County Coroner Patrick Barber said the deceased is presumed to be Huff, though the county is waiting for a positive identification from the state crime lab.

Barber said the death appears to be due to exposure and the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Huff, 51, was reported missing February 24. His vehicle was found near a creek on private property in the Whitepine area on February 27.