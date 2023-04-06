ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

FaceBookRSS

SubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Annie Wooden 

Local law enforcement recognized by group

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

April 6, 2023

Annie Wooden

Law enforcement officers (from left) Brian Josephson, Richard Woods, April Phillips, Devon Wegener and Jason Thornton were recognized during a reception last week.

Local law enforcement officers were honored last week during a reception at Limberlost Brewery on Wednesday. The Sanders County Sexual Assault Response Team recognized five local officers at the ceremony, including Jason Thornton, Devon Wegener, April Phillips, Richard Woods and Brian Josephson.

The officers were given recognition for their efforts in responding to and processing cases of domestic violence, sexual assault and strangulation. County Attorney Naomi Leisz presented the awards along with members of Sanders County Coalition for Families.

Leisz said the response team was formed three years ago and has worked to develop a specific approach to responding to the domestic violence and sexual assault calls. They have developed a checklist for officers in order to ensure that all information is gathered that prosecutors need. "We want them to be equipped with the right tools when they respond to these calls," Leisz stated.

"As county attorney, I realized we needed some sort of coordinated response," Leisz said. "We've been working with SCCFF and law enforcement partners to develop that."

Josephson received an Outstanding Service Award for 2022. The special plaque given to him reads, "We commend you for your service, dedication, and continuing commitment to protect victims of domestic and sexual violence, witnesses and their families - believeing all have the right to live without fear."

Leisz said her office has made "huge strides" in prosecuting cases because of the efforts of law enforcement and the response team.

Sheriff Shawn Fielders was at the ceremony. "I love it all, their hard work and their dedication. They don't get a lot of praise," he said.

Gayle Seratt with SCCFF thanks the officers as well. "The work you do, the risks you take and the dedication you have - it blows my mind. Thank you."

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookRSS

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2023 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 04/08/2023 08:23