ALMOST – Savage Horseman Beau Crabb gets a throw from catcher Sam Feliksa, but not in time to catch Frenchtown's Kellen Klimpel from stealing third.

The Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen team lost its first baseball game to the Frenchtown Broncos 16-2 at the Amundson Sports Complex at Plains Thursday, but Coach Rick Powers is optimistic that his boys will turn things around for next game.

Frenchtown already played its first game, which they...