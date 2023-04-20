ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By Ed Moreth 

BREAKING GROUND

 
April 20, 2023

Ed Moreth

Photo by Ed Moreth Volunteers and board members of the Paradise Center hold their ceremonial tools for a mini roundhouse groundbreaking ceremony. From left is Benita Jo Hanson, Dave Colyer, Kathleen Hubka, Shanna Miller, Jackie Colyer, Karen Thorson, Susan Lepore, Carol Brooker, Mac Hall, John Thorson and Gin Weber. The ceremony was held on Monday at the site of the future mini roundhouse at the Paradise Center. Details on the building will be published in next week's Ledger.

