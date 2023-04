New bow hunters learn skills to earn certificate

HARVESTING THE ANIMAL – Montana Bowhunter Education Course instructor Colette Morgan talks to students Adam Rice and his son, Zach, about arrow placement on the final day of class.

Eleven more people will be eligible to hit the woods dressed like bushes this coming autumn.

Two men and five boys from 11-14 years old received their Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks certificate after completing a week-long course in Plains Friday.

"It was an excellent class," said Kim Earh...