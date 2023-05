STEALING SECOND – Savage Horseman Jody Page is safe as he slides into second while Troy Trojan Brody Kelso tries to tag him.

The Plains-Hot Springs Savage Horsemen pulled off two victories, both from behind and in the final inning and in their final home games of the season.

On Friday, the Savage Horsemen took on the Mission Bulldogs and never had the lead until the last inning. The Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead in the...